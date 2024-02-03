How a producer almost killed Salinko’s career

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Actor Abraham Davis, known in the movie space as Salinko, has disclosed how a producer almost ended his career by blacklisting him for seven years.



Given the producer’s name as Karimodey, the CEO of Karimodey Ventures, Salinko said this producer blacklisted him from the movie industry and for seven years, he didn’t land any major role.



He mentioned that the blacklisting originated from an incident where he (Salinko) went to shoot a movie for a different producer which made Karimodey angry.



Salinko recounted how he helped the producer when he began his career in the movie industry, which included leaving other movie sets to shoot a movie for the producer.



“I was learning a lot from my acting on Barber and the Shoeshine until one producer came in. He goes by the name Karemodey the CEO of Karemodey Ventures. He was a marketer as well. When Karomodey started his producing works, I was his backbone. We started in Accra but when he wanted to add Kumasi to the job, I helped him in all the ways you could think of. There were days that I ran away from a movie set just to go and shoot movies for this producer. There was a movie we were both shooting and I got a gig somewhere so I dodged his and went to the other movie set. I got back and this producer said he wasn’t going to work with me again because I went to shoot for another producer.”



“This producer started blacklisting me and during that time, he was very popular so when the movies are sent to him for marketing and production and he sees I am included, he either ignores it or tells them to remove my part from the story. For seven years, no producer was willing to work with me. I was Salinko in the system but I wasn’t acting like I planned to. I confronted this producer and he told me he had killed me, meaning he had taken me out of the system so I should apologize to him. I did that but saw no changes”, he said.



According to the actor, he began to gain traction after he released his own series, and also with the help of Fada Dickson, who broadcasted some of his series on UTV.



“After shooting Barber and the Shoeshine, I came up with a new series titled Bantama Kwesi Boakye series with the late Kofi B. Three years later, Fada Dickson asked me to bring my series to be broadcast on UTV and that was how I regained my popularity in the entertainment industry”, he stated.



The Kumawood actor made this revelation in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku.



