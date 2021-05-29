How a meeting with Sarkodie affected Black Sherif’s life

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Sherif had released a number of good records; unfortunately for him, these songs did not catapult him into the desired pedestal. Although he did not see any prospect of a breakthrough soon, he remained focused with the hope of breaking boundaries when the time is ripe.



His latest freestyle ‘1st Sermon’ has greased the wheels of his aspirations as he has become the topic for discussion in the Ghanaian music space. The likes of Hammer of The Last Two Music Group, Reggie Rockstone and Sarkodie, among other prominent showbiz personalities, have endorsed his craft. The fame he lacked a few years ago when he ventured into music is now enormous and he relishes the moment.



His encounter with Sarkodie at Moni 3 Studios is one that could best be described as ‘orgasmic’. Black Sherif told Abrantepa, host of GhanaWeb TV’s Bloggers’ Forum that he was highly elated when he met Sarkodie. That encounter, he said, was made possible by a friend, Abongo Junior and he doffs his hat to him.



“Sark had a video shoot at Moni 3 Studios and Abongo asked me to pass through. It was crazy,” he said and paused for a while as he pondered over how best to communicate exactly how he felt. “It was crazy… Seeing Sarkodie, hugging him; he was like ‘Yo, you bi hard, you for come house’.”



Black Sherif further expressed that he was happy about the reception given him by music enthusiast, stressing it was a dream come true.



“It’s inspiring. I’m doing something and people love it. When people see your craft and appreciate it so much, it gives you this kind of confidence,” he emitted.



“This was a freestyle to build anticipation for my EP. The video I dropped on Twitter that went viral was a simple clip we took from the main video.”



