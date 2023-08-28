How a lady splashed GH₵200,000 on drinks at the ‘All Black Party'

Entertainment of Monday, 28 August 2023

CEO of Chez Amis restaurant, Miss Belinda, was captured in the highlights of events that ensued at the famous All-Black Party that took place on August 26-28th.



She has since become topical on social media after securing a table worth GH₵100,000 each for two days straight, at the party.



Some videos seen on the internet captured a group of ‘bar girls’ marching in grand style to the table with topper lights, VIP sparklers, LED bottle presenters, and buckets that contained millions worth of champagne.



The exotic champagnes which included Dom Pérignon, Ace of Spade, Veuve Clicquot, Bollinger, Krug, and Cristal among others flooded the said table amidst cheers and excitement from the crowd and the MC.



Belinda was seen having a good time with her friends, most of whom were Snapchat celebrities.



One after the other, they popped the bottles, drank the contents, and emptied some on themselves.



These videos caught the attention of netizens who have since shared interesting reactions beneath them.



