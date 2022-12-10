How a celebrity stylist's outfit caused 'fear and panic' online

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 December 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, better known as Swanky Jerry, has caused quite a stir on social media over his unique outfit at a recent event.



Swanky attended the wedding party of reality TV star, Porsha, and her husband, Simon Guobadia, in Atlanta over the weekend, and decided to make a huge statement with his outfit.



The 31-year-old designer, who is known for his unconventional fashion style, donned a Kangaroo-inspired outfit that depicts a 'half-human-half-animal' ensemble.





He shared photos of the outfit on his Instagram page and wrote,



“WORK IN SILENCE AND LET YOUR WORK SPEAK FOR YOU … ????????????????????????

THIS IS THE FORCE.

I was born a STAR and I will continue to put African culture on the MAP GLOBALLY

Happy new week ….. Atlanta the love has been so intense and I don’t take it for granted……

WEDDING RECEPTION LOOK. It’s giving black excellence

After working my magic the entire weekend … Congratulations to THE GUOBADIAS."



This particular outfit has since sparked all manner of reactions on social media.



A large section of social media have 'rated down' the outfit which has been described as one meant for masquarades.



Check out the post below:





