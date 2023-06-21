How Yvonne Nelson acknowledged her mother

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Yvonne Nelson's recently published book, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," has sparked extensive discussions, particularly regarding her strained relationship with her mother.



One particular aspect of the book that has stirred controversy is the detailed account of her mother's past in her search for Yvonne's father, which some critics argue portrays her mother in a negative light.



While the portrayal of her mother's story has elicited mixed feelings, several individuals, including musician A Plus and actress Afia Schwarzenegger, have condemned Yvonne Nelson for allegedly depicting her mother as promiscuous.



In the book, on page 258 titled "Acknowledgment," the Price actress pays a heartfelt tribute to her mother for deciding to keep the pregnancy, enduring the pain of birth, and doing her best to take care of Yvonne and providing her with the best education available at the time.



In addition to her mother, Yvonne also expresses gratitude towards her fans and her friend Karen Boateng for their unwavering support over the past two decades.



The acknowledgement section also extends appreciation to various creative individuals such as Sammy Forson, her team at YN Productions, Majid Michel, Prince David Osei, Abdul Salam Mumuni, and Manasseh Azure Awuni.



Other chapters delve into Yvonne's experiences as an entrepreneur, the challenges of living in the celebrity bubble and her emotional journey surrounding motherhood.



The book also touches upon Yvonne's discovery of her father's identity, her confrontation with her mother, and a heartfelt letter addressed to her father.



With its intriguing chapters and personal anecdotes, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" offers readers an intimate glimpse into the life and experiences of one of Ghana's beloved actresses.







