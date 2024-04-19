How Vivian Jill nearly lost her life while acting around a 'smelly' river - Wayoosi details

Entertainment of Friday, 19 April 2024

Kumawood actor Joseph Osei, popularly known as Wayoosi, has recounted how his colleague, Vivian Jill Lawrence, almost lost her life while they were shooting a movie around a river.



According to his story, while filming a movie in Mampong, Ashanti Region, they found themselves surrounded by two rivers emitting a foul odour.



The actor disclosed that when the unpleasant smell intensified, Vivian Jill complained about it, but he asked her to overlook it.



Wayoosi indicated that after they were done shooting the movie near the rivers, Vivian began to tremble intensely, which prompted them to rush her to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for medical treatment.



"While we were shooting a movie titled 'Wazinga', at Mampong, the place was surrounded by two rivers... That's where we shot all the night scenes. We did not perform any rituals before we began. When we started shooting, there was an unpleasant smell everywhere.



"So Vivian quickly told me it looks like the river is smelly, but I asked her to shut up and focus on the work. When we were done [shooting the movie], she started shaking, so we quickly rushed her to Komfo Anokye Hospital for treatment.



"If not for God, something bad could have happened to us. Ideally, we should have stopped when we started sensing the smell," he said in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.



However, Wayoosi clarified that the actress recovered later. He added that the incident could have been avoided had they performed rituals for the river gods.



