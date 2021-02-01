Entertainment of Monday, 1 February 2021

Source: Zionfelix

How Stonebwoy indirectly announced he is 'The Goat' without saying it

Stonebwoy, Dancehall artiste

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has proven that you can say much by actually saying nothing.



The singer has announced that he is the goat without necessarily saying or writing it. He just did it in a very subtle manner without forcing it.



On Friday evening, the Burniton Music Group Chief Executive Officer took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of himself in matching white outfits with a simple caption. The one-word caption was “FRIDAY”.



Being a good lyricist as we all know he is, you have to listen closely to 1 Gad’s songs in order to deduce the real meaning to his releases and not the surface meaning. That was the same strategy Stonebwoy employed in his Friday post.



A careful look at the picture reveals the shadow his body casts behind him. Examining the shadow, one would realise that instead of Stonebwoy’s shadow, the shadow in the picture reveals a goat standing on two legs.



That single stunt from the “My Name” hitmaker got social media users calling him “the Goat” without him claiming it forcefully.



