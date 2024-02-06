How Shatta Wale reacted to Davido, Asake losing out at the GRAMMYs

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has reacted to the just-ended 66th Grammy Awards ceremony held on February 4.



According to Shatta in a Facebook post, those who expect to win awards should be prepared to face disappointment and loss.



He said that many people would "cry" while being shortchanged by the industry.



He said, "If you want to learn how to be an award winner in this music business, just learn how to cry because you will cry sometimes. It's painful when you work so hard and don't get recognized for it. Life is about choices. Choose your own."



Shatta Wale's comments come after the recent 66th Grammy Awards ceremony held in Los Angeles, where many artists won and lost out on various categories.



The most surprising outcome was the win of "Water" by Tyla, a relatively unknown artist, for the newly introduced "Best African Music Performance" category. She beat Nigerian heavyweights like Davido, Asake, and Ayra Starr to clinch the award.



The result sparked outrage from many Nigerian music fans, who accused the GRAMMYs of sabotage and bias.



