How Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy arrived at Asaase Radio for their battle

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were thoroughly searched when they arrived at Assase Radio

Not to allow the terrible history at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards repeat itself at the venue for their clash, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale were strictly searched when they arrived for their battle.



Personnel from the Ghana Police Service at the gate of the venue took time to search them like ‘thieves’ who have been taken to the police station, they searched them from head to toe.



Good Move on the part of Asaase Radio. As they say, prevention is always better than cure therefore not taking any chances in searching both musicians to be fully convinced that the program can go on smoothly without any unanticipated events.



In a video that captures the very moment the two Dancehall artists were searched, Shatta Wale was first to be strictly searched by a policeman.



Stonebwoy a few minutes later entered the grounds in the company of some other important people in his team. He was also strictly searched upon arrival.



The much talked about Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clash has finally been launched by the organizers of the show, Asaase Radio. It was an amazing moment to see these two music giants face-off.



The date for the real battle will be announce soon according to the organizers of the show, Asaase Radio.



Take a look at how they were searched by the policemen;





