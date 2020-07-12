Entertainment of Sunday, 12 July 2020

How Sarkodie marked his birthday with a 'highest' class

Sarkodie celebrated his birthday on Friday

Knowing his taste for the highest class of fashion and everything he does, you can only expect King Sark not to do otherwise and he lived up to this expectation to mark his birthday with the highest class.



The birthday of the rapper, who returned to Ghana a few weeks ago with his newborn son and family, kicked off with a surprise phone call conversation with Shatta Wale live on radio.



Later, the “U Go Kill Me” rapper has us a snippet of how his birthday was going when he dropped a video of how he was celebrating it.



In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, the rapper wore a hot pink t-shirt over a black pair of trousers and sneakers whilst holding his signature wine glass to jam to one of his songs.



We wouldn’t like to say much, watch the video below catch up with a snippet Obidi’s birthday class and imagine the rest he hasn't shown us.





