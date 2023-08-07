How Samira Bawumia’s smart sign language stopped KiDi’s blunder at Kempinski

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia has been hailed on social media for a smart wink to musician Kidi who was about to commit a blunder at the recently held Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) Concert.



Kidi had walked into the waiting room to exchange pleasantries with the Second Lady who was in the waiting room at the Kempinski Hotel in the company of David Dontoh and Akofa Edjeani Asiedu.



After hugging the Second Lady, Kidi tried moving away but a smart Second lady signaled him to recognize the others and he immediately understood the language and went straight to greet both.



Many have lauded the move by the second lady who was the Special Guest for the event that seeks support for Climate Action.

AFRIWOCC is an initiative by the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) under the auspices of the office of the President, was launched to highlight the voices of women and children in climate action. It aimed to bring together high-level government officials, policymakers, experts, representatives from international organizations, civil society, and grassroots community leaders to discuss and collaborate on climate change issues affecting women and children across Africa and beyond.



Themed “Amplifying the Voices of Women and Children in Climate Action,” the two-day conference championed by the Second Lady aimed to assess the impact of the climate crisis on women and children, advocate for policies supporting their interests in climate change regulations and development, and establish a network of organizations focused on women and children in the climate change economy.



Watch video of the incident below:















