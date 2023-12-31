How Pappy Kojo was thrown off-stage by bouncers after disrupting Uniland Festival concert

Entertainment of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste, Jason Gaise, professionally known as Pappy Kojo, is again in the news following an altercation at the just-ended Uniland Festival in Accra.



The commotion began after the artiste, in a post on his Twitter handle, threatened to disrupt the event.



“I’m coming with boys to come stop the show. Next time, you will know who to play with,” he stated.



In a series of videos circulating on social media during the show, Pappy Kojo came on stage and grabbed the turntable belonging to the DJ.



A subsequent video later showed him being confronted over the seizure.



According to an entertainment journalist at Metro TV, Dessy Fayden, who was an eyewitness, Pappy Kojo had seized the turntable belonging to the DJ, identified as DJ Legend, over what he alleged was non-payment of appearance fees by the organizers of the event.



“This was when Pappy Kojo seized my colleague @iamdjlegend DJ controller because he said the Uniland organisers owed him. That's why he was on the stage and was eventually pushed off. Ma boy's controller is now spoilt ohh,” he narrated.



In more videos on social media, Pappy Kojo was later seen on stage grabbing the microphone from the MC and announcing that the show was cancelled. The “Awa” hitmaker was later seen forcibly being shoved off stage by bouncers resulting in an ankle injury for the musician. He was later seen being assisted by some individuals to an ambulance.



The incident led to a flurry of reaction on social media. With many condemning the actions of the artiste, while others lambasted the organizers of the show for poor treatment of it's artistes.



The Uniland Music Festival was held at the La Palm Royal Beach Resort on December 29th and 30th, 2023. The show featured artistes including Keche, Kwaw Kesse, Kofi Mole and Tulenkey.



Check the posts below





I’m coming with boys to come stop the show. next time u will know who to play with. https://t.co/DkHdXzWZjN — PAPPY KOJO (@PAPPYKOJO) December 30, 2023

ID/OGB