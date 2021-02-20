Entertainment of Saturday, 20 February 2021

How Nana Aba Anamoah helped a woman secure a job for her husband via Twitter

Sandra Asamoah created a Twitter account in order to reach out to Nana Aba Anamoah

Social media platforms have been beneficial to users in diverse ways and this is evident in instances where people have found love, rekindled connections and even secured business opportunities.



A lady named Sandra Asamoah reached out to TV personality Nana Aba Anamoah seeking assistance for her husband who has been unemployed for some time. With just a single tweet, her request attracted enough engagement which got the attention of the media mogul.



Sandra’s tweet on Wednesday February 17, 2021 which has so far garnered hundreds of retweets and over 2,000 likes laid out her appeal after she had failed to meet Nana Aba at her office.



“@thenanaaba Good morning Miss Nanaaba, Mom please I came to your workplace today to see you but u weren't around. Because am not having an appointment with you so Terry asked me to go and tweet you. please buy an Uber car for my husband to do work and pay for you. I beg you,” the tweet read.



See Sandra Asamoah's request below:





@thenanaaba Good morning Miss Nanaaba, Mom please I came to your work place today to see you but u weren't around . Because am not having appointment with you so Terry asked me to go and tweet you.. please buy Uber car for my husband to do work and pay for you.i beg you. — Sandra Asamoah (@SandraA23284291) February 17, 2021

Update:



The lovely @SandraA23284291 came over with her husband. He got the job. I also relayed your threats to him ???? https://t.co/9C2H620N2p pic.twitter.com/egde2ZupII — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 19, 2021

