Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: TMGH Live

How Kiki Banson predicted Burna Boy's Grammy victory 12 years ago

play videoMusic Executive and Public Relations expert, Kiki Banson

Burna Boy has made the entire continent proud by winning Best Global Music Album of the year at the just ended Grammy Awards. His journey in the music industry and the evolution of his music over the years has according to many pundits been a contributing factor to his triumph.



Hence, the conversation has gotten to the peak on the need for more African musicians to be represented at the award show, but for that to happen, the continent must stay with its original sound.



Shockingly, a man from Ghana called Kiki Banson, who has now earned the name Prophet Kiki foresaw Burna Boy winning the Grammy Award 12-years ago.



He told friends and a lot of industry players at that time that, a Nigerian will win the Grammy Award ahead of Ghana.



As time went by, he narrowed his prediction and stated that Burna Boy will win the award in 2021. Watch an interview with Kiki Banson below where he revealed what he saw in Burna to arrive at his prediction about 12-years ago.



