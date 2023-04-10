How Kelvyn Boy's low-budget 'Down Flat' fetched him millions, paved way for him

Music of Monday, 10 April 2023

In 2022, when Ghanaian Afrobeat musician Kelvyn Boy released his single 'Down Flat,' he never imagined it to be a monster hit.



A song that could fetch millions of cedis and open doors to him on the global market.



He now testifies how a 'low budgeted' video travelled beyond the shores of Ghana, becoming a favourite of music lovers. Millions of social media users, especially on TikTok, also joined the dance challenge for the song.



Kelvyn Boy's 'Down Flat' also fetched him a collaboration with Stefflon Don and Tekno, who featured on the remix.



"If I say I know what made the song big, I think I would be lying because that is the song we didn't even spend much on. We were releasing songs and it wasn't getting to the level we wanted so 'Downflat' I would say is my lowest video budget because I was like 'charley let's do something and try'.



"You can't predict...you just have to go all out for every song you put out because you never know," Kelvyn Boy narrated on Metro TV's Entertainment Review.



The hitmaker also told the story of how his 2022 single did not just top the music charts but brought a major boost to his finances.



According to him, the song "took him places" and paved the way for him.



"I dropped 'Billionaire' because I am a billionaire...after 'Down Flat' I experienced success. I saw success so to me, 'Billionaire' was the right song...'Down Flat' has taken me places, and opened a lot of doors for me. A lot that money can not buy," he added.











