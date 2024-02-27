How KOD mourned the late Peetah Morgan on the BBC

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Renowned Ghanaian media personality and fashion icon, Kofi Okyere Darko, also known as KOD, has expressed his admiration for the late reggae star and lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Anthony Morgan.



Peter Anthony Morgan, known professionally as Peetah Morgan, passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the age of 46.



The band announced the death of the Grammy winner on their social media platforms but did not reveal the cause of death.



As the world mourned the loss of the reggae legend, fans and celebrities paid their respects both on and off social media.



The British Broadcasting Corporation played some tributes sent by listeners and celebrities to the network.



KOD, who is also the founder of Nineteen 57 Clothing, was one of those who celebrated the life and legacy of the late Reggae singer.



“I discovered Morgan Heritage in 2001, 2002. They became one of my favourite reggae bands… I played their song on the Radio, and we developed a bond beyond a radio presenter-artiste relationship. Peter was a wonderful person… very humble guy but when he got on stage he was incredible. People come and go like the moon and the rain but our brother Peter will always be in our hearts.” KOD said in his tribute.



