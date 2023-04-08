'How I quit school and became a truck driver' – Osebo recounts

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fashionista and social media influencer, Seth Appiah Boamah popularly known as 'Osebothezaraman' has thanked Ghanaians for the love they have shown him as it has not been easy for him.



Coming from a poor family and being the eldest of six siblings, the now popular Osebothezaraman says growing up with a police father who received a meager salary made him smart and industrious at an early age.



Speaking to Onua FM in Accra, he noted that he had to quit school to take up jobs such as 'bus driving' to support his parents.



“My father a policeman hails from Akomadan, and my mother is from Nkenkensu, we have been moving around due to my father’s profession as a police officer. He had several transfers which ended us in Suhum”



“I am the eldest of six children and this was not easy at all. I had to quit school early to support my family. I became a truck driver in 1991 to make this possible”, he revealed.



'Osebo' noted that his nickname was given to him by Apostle Kwadwo Safo popularly known as Kantanka.



“Apostle Kwadwo Safo gave me my name Osebo, a sheep is always associated with meek and calmness, that is why they sometimes reference Jesus as a sheep, you know a lion is not meek, generally I am not a weakling or a soft person reason I was given the name Osebo”, he revealed.



The Osebothezaraman has become a household name for his daring and extreme fashion sense.



He recently beat Ajaguraja in a fashion contest, where the preacher had to succumb as he could not match up to the fashion prowess.