How I met my husband on Twitter – Ko-Jo Cue's wife speaks

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Prof. Priscilla Kolibea Mante, the wife of Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue, has opened up on how she met her husband on Twitter.



She claimed that the rapper shared his Blackberry PIN on Twitter, prompting her to add him to her friend list by picking up the PIN.



She admitted that she added the rapper not out of genuine interest in getting to know him, but rather to bolster her social media numbers.



However, after conversations, they became good friends and fell in love. They later got married.



Prof. Priscilla Kolibea Mante who said she is a Hip-hop lover said she drew closer to her husband because he was fun to be with. Not only that; she was drawn to his kind of music.



