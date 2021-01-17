Entertainment of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: GH Base

How I knew Adekunle Gold was the right man for me – Simi

Nigerian musician Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold

Duduke hitmaker, Simi has told one fan on social media that she knew from the onset that her husband, Adekunle Gold is the right man for her because God whispered it into her ears.



The singer made this known while engaging her fans in the Question and Answer session on social media.



One curious fan dug into her private life to ask how she knew her husband was the man for her.



Simi got married to Adenkunle Gold in a beautiful wedding ceremony in January 2019, had their first baby, Deja in 2020.



See screenshot of the interactions between them:



