'How I finally got over my son's death' - Davido opens up

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has finally spoken about his son, Ifeanyi’s death.



One can recall that Davido and his wife Chioma lost their son after he drowned in a pool at his father’s residence in Banana Island, Lagos State, in October 2022.



The artiste who has since been silent on the incident spoke on Sunday in an interview with CNN.



The Fem crooner revealed that the support he got from sympathizers aided his recovery.



He said several persons, including artistes and politicians, flooded his Instagram with direct messages during the incident.



He said: “Personally, with me, the support I got from people was one of the things that helped me stand up again.



“At some point, I couldn’t open my Instagram for weeks. One day, I just checked it and I saw messages from every kind of person in the world, from politicians to sportsmen, to other musicians, to presidents, I was like, ‘you’re fine, you see everybody is rooting for you.’



“That was one thing that really made me strong enough to stand up again, get back in the studio, and do what I love.”