How Ghanaians are reacting to the death of Gospel musician KODA

Many Ghanaians are mourning following the sudden death of beloved gospel musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, popularly known as KODA.



The gospel minister's death has shocked many, and they have taken to various social media platforms to express how devastated they are amidst tributes.



While some have shared his photographs with captions, others who appear to have been rendered speechless could only share a heartbreak emoji to communicate their state of mind following the sudden demise of KODA.



A family source confirmed that KODA passed away early Sunday morning. He is reported to have died on April 21, 2024, after a brief illness, as reported by Metro TV Ghana.



KODA, a cherished figure in the gospel music scene, battled kidney disease for some time, according to attractivemustapha.com.



His music, including hits such as 'Nsempii,' 'Nkwa Abodoo,' 'Yapai,' and 'Adorso,' have become anthems of encouragement and joy for his fans.



Here are some posts below.





KODA has reportedly passed on

RIP to a legend ????????️ pic.twitter.com/FL8OrrYFbh — Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) April 21, 2024

“things are not the same anymore.

Christosum ay3 ns3m pii” herhhh Koda???? pic.twitter.com/8ZadBTV5Sa — AJ???????? (@ajadnn) April 21, 2024

Our Gospel fraternity just lost a legend … Rest well Koda ???? ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/FpQg4JExWF — NEBASARK???????? (@NEBASARK) April 21, 2024

Just today while my pastor was preaching he passed the comment "wei yɛ Tardi mfantsi"

Rest well KODA????️???? pic.twitter.com/TxnXBJQJuy — YAŴ GODSON???? (@YawMensah_) April 21, 2024

RIP to our Gospel Legend, KODA ????????️May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Okt1xhJht3 — Cornelius Quayson (@quaysoncornel) April 21, 2024

Just last week my good friend and I were talking about KODA and we were genuinely worried whether he was getting better or something and now see — Miss J (@IvyAshun) April 21, 2024

KODA battled kidney disease for a very long time. Guys, although death is inevitable, your lifestyle can lengthen your life span. Drink more water, eat well, exercise, have at least 7 hours of sleep everyday and stop womanizing. May his gentle soul RIP ???? ???? — Hubert Tieku (@KwesiHubert) April 21, 2024

I remember him for this hit gospel song “ things are not the same anymore, christo som ay3 nsem pii” RIP KODA ???? pic.twitter.com/PhylCyoN86 — JuLY’s Finest ❤️ (@AkosuaAmpofowah) April 21, 2024

KODA may your soul rest in peace ????️ pic.twitter.com/Objt5alax7 — Highly spiritual ???????????? (@doctorproblem1) April 21, 2024

