Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to popular photographer Bob Pixel's demise

The late Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as Bob Pixel

Several Ghanaian celebrities have expressed shock over the sudden death of popular Ghanaian photographer, Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as Bob Pixel.



Bob as he is affectionately called reportedly died on Thursday, February 25, 2021. He left behind three children and a wife.



Although the cause of his death is not yet known, family and friends have poured messages of condolences to the bereaved family.



The popular photographer had a huge impact on the budding photography industry in Ghana. He inspired many young passionate photographers who decided to take the path of photography as a career.



His works cut across several important portraits in Ghana, from capturing tourist sites and monumental edifices from the length and breadth of the country to memorable events held in the country.



The photographer worked with many celebrities including, Yvonne Nelson, rapper M.anifest, actor cum politician John Dumelo, Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donkor, actress Jackie Appiah, James Gardiner, Joe Mettle and many others.



Here is how some celebrities reacted to the news on the death of Bob Pixel



