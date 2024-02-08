You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 02 08Article 1915769

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Nigerian's victory over South Africa

Nana Aba Anamoah, Prince David Osei and Kwadwo Sheldon Nana Aba Anamoah, Prince David Osei and Kwadwo Sheldon

Ghanaian celebrities have expressed varied sentiments over Nigeria’s win in the just-ended AFCON semifinals game.

Nigeria reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, after they beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the first semifinal game at the Stade de la Paix, in Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Ghanaians have since been divided over the development with some either happy, disappointed or indifferent with the outcome.

The rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has also triggered some interesting comments from scores of Ghanaian celebrities on social media, particularly on Twitter.

Some Ghanaian actors including the likes of Prince David Osei and others, who have various commitments in Nigeria, have taken a step to congratulate the Super Eagles.

Other Ghanaian celebrities who had been praying for Nigeria’s defeat have also been battling with trolls since the game ended.

Check out the posts below:
















