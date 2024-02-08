How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Nigerian’s victory over South Africa

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Ghanaian celebrities have expressed varied sentiments over Nigeria’s win in the just-ended AFCON semifinals game.



Nigeria reached the Africa Cup of Nations final, after they beat South Africa 4-2 on penalties in the first semifinal game at the Stade de la Paix, in Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



Ghanaians have since been divided over the development with some either happy, disappointed or indifferent with the outcome.



The rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria has also triggered some interesting comments from scores of Ghanaian celebrities on social media, particularly on Twitter.



Some Ghanaian actors including the likes of Prince David Osei and others, who have various commitments in Nigeria, have taken a step to congratulate the Super Eagles.



Other Ghanaian celebrities who had been praying for Nigeria’s defeat have also been battling with trolls since the game ended.



Eiii South Africa ???? — D-Black (@DBLACKGH) February 7, 2024

After ONE LOVE…… — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) February 7, 2024

Naija, cook the Ghanaians very well for me ???????????? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 7, 2024

Super congrats to the Super Eagles for soaring into the finals.



What a team. Such a great spirit.



That’s how you play for your country unlike some piiippos



???????????????????????? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) February 7, 2024

