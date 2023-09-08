How Ghanaian celebrities reacted to Black Stars' win against the Central African Republic

Entertainment of Friday, 8 September 2023

Heartwarming reactions have flooded social media following the Black Stars thrilling victory over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on September 7, 2023.



Eventually, the Stars have secured their place in the 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Former President John Dramani Mahama led the chorus of congratulations. He hailed the team for their incredible comeback and expressed the nation's pride.



Actress Nikki Samonas couldn't contain her admiration for Antoine Semenyo. With playful humor, she acknowledged his talent and praised his exceptional skills.



Media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere shared their sheer joy and excitement, their posts resonating with the collective emotions of Ghanaians.



Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan highlighted the significance of this victory for Ghana's football. His congratulatory message echoed the sentiments of a nation celebrating the Black Stars' qualification for AFCON 2024.



Ghana needed at least a draw to secure their coveted spot in the tournament. In contrast, the Central African Republic needed needing a win to clinch their ticket to next year's AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire.



Ghana earned a goal in the first half after Mohammed Kudus converted a direct free-kick after Osman Bukari was fouled in the Central African Republic's defensive half.



The second half mirrored the first, with Ghana maintaining their dominance but facing difficulties breaking through. To secure the victory, Ghana introduced Antoine Semenyo, Ernest Nuamah, and Gideon Mensah.



Antoine Semenyo seized upon a defensive error and set up Ernest Nuamah, who calmly slotted home the winning goal in the 87th minute. With this triumphant strike, Ghana secured their place in the 2024 AFCON.



As the celebrations continue, Ghana stands united in support of its team, eagerly awaiting the upcoming AFCON tournament and the opportunity to shine on the international stage.



Congratulations to our Black Stars.

⁰Great come back from a goal down and a spectacular victory against CAR to book a well-deserved spot in the 2024 AFCON. You’ve made Ghana proud again!

Keep shining! ⁰Let's go for gold in the AFCON! #BlackStars ⁰#TotalEnergiesAFCON pic.twitter.com/8BslWxJpd8 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) September 7, 2023

Kudusssss ???????????????????????????????? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) September 7, 2023

Bra Inaki ei — nana aba (@thenanaaba) September 7, 2023

CONGRATULATIONS BLACK STARS ???????? ???????????????? — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) September 7, 2023

