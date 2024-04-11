How Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to the death of actor Junior Pope

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian celebrities have expressed profound shock following reports of the passing of Nigerian actor Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, widely known as ‘Junior Pope’.



These celebrities, particularly actors, have joined their Nigerian colleagues in mourning the unfortunate demise of the actor.



Others, who have been extremely hit with the news, following their close relationship with the actor, have taken to social media to express grief.



Junior Pope’s unfortunate incident occurred while filming a movie in Asaba, the Delta State capital during a boat trip.



The boat capsized and the actor, alongside three other yet-to-be-identified actors, drowned.



Junior Pope’s body was recovered and rushed to three different hospitals where each of them confirmed him dead.



The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem, has confirmed that the corpse had been deposited at the morgue.



Check out the posts below:

















Junior Pope’s situation brought me here. If he is still alive, we wish him well but if otherwise #RipJuniorPope Lots of lessons learnt!!! Let us all stay safe #thedecisionalbum

Music by Flowking Stone ft Adina #OneLove pic.twitter.com/GR5o4Gk4yk — Flowking Stone (@Flowkingstone_) April 11, 2024

EB/BB