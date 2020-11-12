How Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to the death of J.J Rawlings

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 November 2020
Celebrities across the country have reacted to the death of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings which occurred today on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Registering their grief and sadness about the former statesman’s death, celebrities including Kofi Kinaata, John Dumelo, Juliet Ibrahim, Opanka, Donae’O, Edem, and many others took to Twitter to express shock about the incident.
“2020 What a year my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings,” Juliet Ibrahim said
“Rest In Peace Founder,” John Dumelo said
“Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa. RIP Papa J J Rawlings,” Dade Opanka wrote.
"RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings," Kofi Kinaata wrote
Read the full reactions of the celebrities below:
RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings ???????? pic.twitter.com/azlcV6A6OI— Kofi Kinaata (@KinaataGh) November 12, 2020
#sadDay 2020 What a year ???? my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings ???????? pic.twitter.com/TCQwCjVEMe— Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) November 12, 2020
REST IN PEACE FT LIEUTENANT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS ???????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/TrQqMq1MWR— Palago Mufasa (Young OG) (@archipalagodb) November 12, 2020
Rest In Peace Founder ???????? #JJ— MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) November 12, 2020
Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa ???????— OPANKA ???????? (@OpankaGH) November 12, 2020
RIP Papa J J Rawlings pic.twitter.com/mLRMelFKXY
RIP to our Former President Jerry John Rowlings. ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/NNZKogvXct— Donae'O (@donaeo) November 12, 2020
Damn! RIP Highest of all ????????????Ghana will forever be indebted to you. ?????????? 21 Gun Salute !!! pic.twitter.com/UWgOt37peX— Killbeatz. (@killbeatz) November 12, 2020
REST WELL PAPA J.???????????? pic.twitter.com/XpDfWJ1UIN— RAP GODDESS (@eno_barony) November 12, 2020
#RIP JJ .... Ghana will forever remember you Great man. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2Btx1Nh4OU— SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) November 12, 2020
RIP Jerry John Rawlings ????????— Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) November 12, 2020
(Former President of Ghana) pic.twitter.com/qf6ZSAPw6l
No words pic.twitter.com/w922dSsxKA— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) November 12, 2020
Oh! JJ is gone???— King of Accra (@kingofaccra) November 12, 2020
This truly is a sad day, a sad day indeed...— “???????????????????? ????????????????????????????” ???????????? ???????????? (@ELgh_) November 12, 2020
We’ve lost a true Ghanaian Hero,
Rest well Ex President Flt. Lt. J.J.Rawlings.
????