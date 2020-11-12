You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 11 12Article 1107250

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 November 2020

How Ghanaian celebrities are reacting to the death of J.J Rawlings

Celebrities across the country have reacted to the death of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings which occurred today on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Registering their grief and sadness about the former statesman’s death, celebrities including Kofi Kinaata, John Dumelo, Juliet Ibrahim, Opanka, Donae’O, Edem, and many others took to Twitter to express shock about the incident.

“2020 What a year my condolences to the entire family. Rest In Peace Excellency Jerry Rawlings,” Juliet Ibrahim said
“Rest In Peace Founder,” John Dumelo said

“Wow tomorrow is never promised ampa. RIP Papa J J Rawlings,” Dade Opanka wrote.

"RIP Former President Jerry John Rawlings," Kofi Kinaata wrote



