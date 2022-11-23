How Ghanaian celebrities are gearing up for the Black Stars-Portugal game

Entertainment of Wednesday, 23 November 2022

Ghanaians have stepped up their preparations for the Black Stars game against Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, November 24, 2022.



This will be the team’s maiden match in a group that also includes tough teams in Uruguay and South Korea.



In reaction to this, scores of individuals, particularly celebrities on social media, have taken to their walls to either predict scores, share encouraging words and prayers in anticipation of the game.



Some have also shared pictures of themselves repping Black Stars paraphernalia and Ghana flags on their social media platforms.



Meanwhile, some individuals are uncertain about the outcome of the game as they believe that it will be somewhat difficult for the Stars to get a positive result against the Portuguese led by Cristiano Ronaldo.



Others, however, are hopeful of a resounding victory for Ghana.



Calm down people. Ghana will still win the World Cup — Sandra Ankobiah, Esq (@SandraAnkobiah) November 21, 2022

If Saudi Arabia can do it, then Ghana can do it too! — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 22, 2022

If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop my self in a pool ON LIVE ???????????? so God help me ???????????? — QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) November 22, 2022

I’ll give whoever predicts the Ghana vs Portugal scoreline correctly 800 cedis.



You get an extra 200 cedis if you get the goal scorer/s right too.



Use #EIBQATAR2022 in your predictions & follow @GHOneTV to qualify for the cash. — nana aba (@thenanaaba) November 22, 2022

