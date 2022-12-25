How Ghana celebrities slayed in their Christmas photos

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It is that time of the year when celebrities flood social media with Christmas-themed photos of themselves, sometimes with their family.



This year was no exception as the likes of Jackie Appiah, Moesha Budoung, Akuapem Poloo, Chantell Dapaah and a host of others blessed followers with photos to mark the festive season.



They were spotted rocking Christmas colours in their pyjamas and outfits made specially for the occasion.



Not only did they deliver nice poses but also sent well wishes and words of encouragement to fans as Christians around the world mark Christmas on December 25.



In Jackie Appiah's Christmas message to fans, she wrote: "May the holiday season end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright New Year. Merry Christmas to you and your family."



Moesha had this to say: "Merry Christmas everyone and may we all live to see the fullness of God's blessings In our lives."



Check out some looks below:





