Music of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

How Ghana Prison Officers stormed a gospel musician's wedding in Kumasi

play videoThe groom in white suit dancing with his colleagues from the Prison Service

Last weekend, gospel musician and a Prison Officer, ASP. Gideon Osei Quaicoo popularly known as Braa Kwaku tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Winifred Ode.



The wedding ceremony took place at PIWC New Tafo, Kumasi on Saturday, January 9, 2021.



A number of individuals from the Ghana Prison Service stormed the wedding to cheer up their colleague, Braa Kwaku, in a grand style.



A video captured by filmmaker and publicist, Skbeatz Records, shows unforgettable exciting moments from the wedding held at both the church and at the reception.



Members from the Prison Office could not hide their joy, which led to a hot "gyama" celebration together with the groom, Braa Kwaku.



During the celebration, Braa Kwaku lost hold of his gentility, and in excitement, led the Officers into the 'gyama' himself at the reception.



The gospel musician went ahead to have press-ups with his officer colleagues at reception.



Gospel artistes Francis Amo and Sandy Asare were also there to grace the occasion with their performances.



