How Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong was celebrated by his 'squad' on his birthday

Today, May 5, 2023, marks the birthday of popular business mogul, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and he has kick-started the celebrations with his peers (members of the East Legon Executive Club).



Dr. Ofori Sarpong and his ‘squad’ converged at their Club’s building premises where celebrations commenced right after their daily workout session.



Cakes, and a basket full of expensive assorted alcoholic drinks were lined up on the table amidst cheers.



One of the cakes was a gift from his closest friend cum business partner, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.



Per their tradition, they sang and bathed him with water while sitting on a bare floor.



A long buffet table with a variety of dishes was also spotted at the background.



