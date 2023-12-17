How Despite refused to employ DJ Slim because he once worked at Dr. Kweku Oteng's radio station

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 December 2023

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Slim has recounted how the owner of Despite Media, owned by Dr. Osei Kwame Despite refused to employ him because he worked for a station affiliated with the CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), Dr. Kweku Oteng.



According to his narration, there was a time when he was searching for employment at Despite Media and contacted some of the employees including Ola Michael to find out if he would get the chance.



He noted that after he had gone to the station to show his prowess as a journalist, the employees including Kwasi Aboagye were impressed with his work so they were all pushing for him to be employed.



DJ Slim disclosed that after concluding his employment details with the Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson and telling him he used to work with Dr. Kweku Oteng’s Radio 1, everything changed instantly.



“It got to a point when I was searching for a job I told Ola Michael to engage with Despite and see if he would agree. So I went to meet Kwasi Aboagye and was doing some shows on Peace FM which the people were impressed so I thought I had gotten employment after meeting Fada Dickson.



"After we had concluded everything and I was leaving the premises, Fada Dickson asked my previous station where I was working, then I said ABN Radio 1. Then he asked if it was the one Dr. Kweku Oteng and I said ‘Yes’. He said it would be problematic because there is an issue between Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Dr. Kweku Oteng," he said in an interview with Zionfelix monitored by GhanaWeb.



DJ Slim further indicated that efforts to convince Osei Kwame Despite to employ him were not successful which compelled him to look for a job somewhere else.



“Both of them have decided not to employ presenters for their stations due to some issues. So the other journalists including Kwasi Aboagye were pushing for me to be employed but they didn’t agree. Kwasi Aboagye asked me to work elsewhere for some time and come later, by doing so they would consider me.”



DJ Slim currently works with the Multimedia Group Limited.



