How Davido nearly punched an 'attacker' at 'Timeless' concert

Entertainment of Monday, 24 April 2023

Nigerian Arobeats singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido almost got into a physical altercation with a rowdy fan at his 'Timeless' concert in Lagos state.



On Sunday evening, April 23, 2023, the singer performed at Lagos' Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) to celebrate the release of his new album, "Timeless."



It was not a surprise that the concert drew a large audience because Davido's most devoted supporters flooded the venue and fought for a glimpse of him.



A viral video shows a devoted fan running toward Davido at the time he was performing.



Although it is unclear what his intent was, the fan moved to the stage, and almost close to the singer.



Davido was about to hit the fan when the security personnel quickly intervened and threw him off stage.



