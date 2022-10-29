How DNA tests exposed young lady's attempt to 'force a baby' on her boyfriend

Entertainment of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sometime in August 2022, a certain young man named Stephen Opoku stormed the studios of Nhyira FM with strong suspicions that the baby he has with his girlfriend is not his.



He was on the popular ‘Obra’ show on Nhyira FM with claims of infidelity on the part of her girlfriend whiles seeking help with DNA to ascertain the true identity of the child.



Producers of the show heeded his request and arranged for the DNA test to be done and the results came out shocking.



After the results were ready, the couple were invited to receive them and also discuss the outcome which was clearly read to the hearing of the public.



It turns out that Stephen Opoku’s suspicions were right as the child, whom he has looked after right from the onset of the pregnancy till date, belonged to a Saudi Arabian man based in Ghana.



“The comparison of the DNA profiles of Stephen Opoku and Sandra Opoku (The baby) shown in the data below, does not support the hypothesis that Stephen Opoku is the biological father of Sandra Opoku. Mismatches were observed between the alleged father and child, when no mismatches are expected between the true biological father and child,” parts of the DNA reports read.



Per the DNA report, it is 99.9999999% more likely that Sadat Ibrahim is the biological father of the ‘baby in question’.



“A comparison of the DNA profiles of Sadat Ibrahim and Sandra Opoku(The baby) composed of the DNA markers listed in the technical data shown below, supports the hypothesis that Sadat Ibrahim is the biological father of Sandra Opoku. it is 9.226.955.748.722 more likely that Sadat Ibrahim is the biological father of Sandra Opoku than another unrelated man from the same position.”



Following the announcement of the results, an unperturbed Cecilia (the woman at the center of the issue), refused to either comment or apologize.



On his part, ‘the victim’, Stephen Opoku, raised his hands in excitement whiles indicating that he has been vindicated.



According to Stephen, he has been encountering attacks from the other man over the baby and this result will guarantee him some peace of mind.



Watch the video shared by the host of the Obra Show, Mama Efe Amanor below











EB/KP