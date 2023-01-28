How D-Black came to the rescue of Sarkodie in wake of social media backlash

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Ghanaian musician and business owner, D-Black has given a different account of how Sarkodie always come through for his friends and colleagues at a time when Samini has named the rapper as "fake and disrespectful" for failing to reciprocate a favour.



It would be recalled that Sarkodie, earlier this week, topped social media trends after Samini, the man he featured on his 2014 hit song 'Love Rocks' joined the tall list of artistes who have accused him of not responding to messages and calls when they need him most.



"Not sure I’ll need a verse from sark but if he ever does need one I’m not interested and that’s facts. He knows this himself. )y3 Alo sometimes and I don’t play that. Yes or no be problem for am so e go slow you and your project go dull …, he did it to me on burning EP," Samini tweeted on January 23.



In the heat of the backlash and calls for Sarkodie to turn a new life, D-Black has shared a positive testimony of the rapper when it comes to his quick response to feature requests.



On January 27, Black in an appreciation tweet wrote: "It just hit me that @sarkodie pulled up to my crib one time and did 2 verses for me, OMEGA and Give it To Me ft. YCee & himself on my album and guess what... I wasn’t even home. I was in Kumasi performing at an event. Came back next day & records were there done! Bless u g."



Meanwhile, fans of the rapper have applauded D-Black for standing up for Sarkodie at a time when he has been heavily criticized.



It jus hit me that @sarkodie pulled up to my crib one time and did 2 verses for me, OMEGA and Give it To Me ft. YCee & himself on my album and guess what .. I wasn’t even home . I was in Kumasi performing at an event . Came back next day & records were there done ! Bless u g. — The Enjoyment Minister ???? (@DBLACKGH) January 27, 2023

