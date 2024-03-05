How Chef Faila received news of her GWR failure

Entertainment of Monday, 4 March 2024

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian chef who cooked for 227 hours in a bid to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon by an individual, has opened up about how she received the news of her unsuccessful attempt.



She made this statement during a live discussion on GTV with Kafui Dey on March 4, 2024, where she said she was informed by her husband, who got the news from one of her teammates, Abdul, who was handling her GWR account.



She added that her husband and her friends, although saddened by the news, were very supportive of her.



"When the news came, some of my fans were crying, I was surprised seeing a man crying. I felt bad seeing someone cry because my Guinness World Record results came and it wasn't pleasant. I was like, calm down, let's not overlook all that God has done for us," she said.



Opening up on the reasons for her disqualification, Chef Faila said it was based on a violation of the rest break rules. She said she had two violations, which cost her the record. She added that the violations were well explained by the organizers and were easy to understand.



"If they had mentioned you didn't cook well, you didn't do this right, you didn't do that right; maybe it would have hit me so hard, but they mentioned that there was a little hitch in my rest break," she said.



She said she did not blame the timing team, who were very solid and dedicated. She said they stayed with her 24/7 and left their families and jobs to support her.



Faila said she was grateful to them and that they made an effort she could never undermine.



"I wouldn't say I hold them responsible, they were very solid young guys and young ladies who were there with me 24/7, left their various families, left their jobs and sat there with me through it all.



"Believe me, gratitude will be an understatement. Even if because of my timing team, I got a hitch, I can tell you with authority that I still hold them so dear to my heart," she said.



She said she understood their sadness, but she also wanted them to know that the impact they made out of the cook-a-thon did not need validation on a certificate.



Watch the full interview here





