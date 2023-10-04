How Burnaboy appreciated market women who danced to his music

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy has shown his appreciation to a group of Makola Market women in Ghana, by featuring them on a billboard near the market.



The heart-warming gesture was inspired by a TikTok video created by renowned Ghanaian dancer, Official Starter, known for his viral videos which usually feature market women dancing.



In the video, these energetic women enthusiastically participated in the 'City Boy' challenge by the Nigerian singer.



The clip initially gained attention when Official Starter shared it on social media and eventually caught the eye of Burna Boy, who reposted it on his Instagram story for his 15 million global followers to see.



Touched by their spirit, Burna Boy decided to show his gratitude by adorning the Makola billboard with their images.



Burna Boy, affectionately called Odogwu, shared a video of a screen recording where he asked his team what could be done to appreciate them. One of his team members suggested a billboard.



Burnaboy later added an official picture of the women posing proudly next to their newly mounted billboard with the caption, "Queens ❤️ #ITOLDTHEM."



This touching initiative from Burnaboy was received with lots of praise on social media and exemplified the power of music and dance to bridge cultures and bring joy to people's lives, transcending geographical boundaries.





