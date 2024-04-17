How Bola Ray mourned the loss of DJ Isaac Cool

Entertainment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the passing of popular disc jockey, DJ Isaac Cool, who passed away on April 12, 2024.



Media personality Bola Ray took to Facebook to honour the late DJ's memory, praising his passion for music and his significant contributions to EIB’s Starr FM and Live FM.



Bola Ray remembered DJ Isaac Cool for his vibrant energy and exceptional talent, which made him a standout figure within the team.



Bola Ray added that his commitment to the entertainment sector has left a lasting impact on colleagues and listeners alike.



Isaac Anim Appiah, popularly known as DJ Isaac Cool, passed away on the afternoon of Friday, April 12 after fighting for his life for a month.



The DJ had been in a critical condition, experiencing comas, following a severe accident.



Despite the diligent efforts of medical professionals, who attempted resuscitation for approximately 30 minutes, DJ Isaac Cool tragically did not survive.



His loss is deeply felt by family, friends, and fans across the nation.



