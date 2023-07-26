How Asantewaa reacted to bareness and abortion claims

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

In a recent turn of events on TikTok, accusations against popular content creator Asantewaa have been making waves.



The allegations follow an earlier scandal involving Asantewaa allegedly leaking private photos of a TikTok influencer named 'Ama Official'.



'The accuser' took to TikTok to claim that Asantewaa had engaged in multiple abortions during her time as a student nurse in nursing training college, leading to her inability to conceive despite being married for seven years.



According to her, Asantewaa’s inability to bear children resulted in being ousted from her marital home.



However, Asantewaa has satirically reacted to the claims.



She shared a video of herself mimicking the said woman with funny gestures and facial expressions.



The famed TikTok star posted a video on social media reciting the exact words that were said against her, and indicating that she is unfazed about all the happenings.



