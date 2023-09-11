How Andy Dosty lost his 3-bedroom house and a car to swindlers

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Popular media personality, Andy Dosty, has recounted some difficult moments he encountered at the prime of his career.



The celebrated DJ cum broadcaster recalled how he helplessly watched his properties slip through his fingers after being swindled sometime between 2011 and 2012.



Recounting the painful experience during The Delay Show, Andy said he bought a 3-bedroom house at Nhyieso, a suburb of Kumasi, but lost ownership to someone who suddenly showed up with a more convincing document claiming the property was his.



Andy said the real estate agent who sold the property to him had earlier sold it to another person.



Asked if he took any step in resolving the issue or recouping his losses, Andy said the ‘untruthful’ middleman had since gone into hiding.



“In 2011, I bought a 3-bedroom house in Nhyieso and that one also came with a whole lot of problems," he said. "Someone came with documents claiming the house was his. He provided the records that indeed proved that he owned the house. I was also given documents. The middleman did not speak the truth and till now, we don’t know where he is."



In another unfortunate encounter, Andy shared how he lost his car to a musician named Kwesi Sellasie. He recounted that he had sold the car to the young man, but had not received payment or seen the vehicle since.



“A musician approached me that he wants to buy one of my cars and I gave it to him. To date, I haven’t seen him. He is called Kwesi Sellasie and he lived in Canada. To date, I haven’t heard from him or set my eyes on him. I don’t know his whereabouts. He took the car to Agona Nsaba and I never saw my car or received any money for payment,” he told Delay.



Andy refuted suggestions that Kwesi Sellasie may have passed away, which could explain the lack of communication, stating, “Nothing has happened to him. He is still alive, though. One thing I am not good at is selling my properties. When you’re not lucky with those things, you end up with the barest minimum.”



