How Akufo-Addo's ambulance saved my sister's life - Leila Djansi tells story

Movie Director, Leila Djansi has hailed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration for the provision of ambulances for all Constituencies across the country.



The Akufo-Addo led administration in its effort to ensure that the country’s health system is robust and addresses issues with regards to health hurriedly procured ambulances for each Constituency in the country.



In a tweet thanking the President for the provision of the ambulances sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Leila Djansi who is known for lashing out at political leaders recalled how the ambulance in her constituency saved the life of her sister who would have been dead but for the swift intervention.



She said “Much appreciation to Ghana’s President @NAkufoAddo for the Ghana National Ambulance service. A fully equipped vehicle complete with monitors, resuscitation kits and professional staff. Def world standard. Saved my sister. Thank you! Hope the hospitals also become as equipped”.



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 28th January, 2019, commissioned and presented three hundred and seven (307) new, state-of-the-art ambulances to the National Ambulance Service, in fulfilment of his 2016 campaign pledge.



According to President Akufo-Addo, the 307 ambulances are “fitted with advanced life support equipment and tracking devices, to be distributed to 275 constituencies, i.e. 1-Constituency-1-Ambulance, to be managed by the National Ambulance Service, and the remainder of thirty-two (32) ambulances to the headquarters of the Service.”



Presenting the ambulances, at a ceremony at the Independence Square, the President noted that, when he took office in January 2017, the National Ambulance Service had 130 stations, 10 regional control rooms across the country, and only 55 ‘semi-functioning’ ambulances.



“In December 2015, two hundred (200) ambulances were supposedly purchased by the Mahama government, out of which only thirty (30) arrived in the country. As though this was not enough, the thirty (30) were declared “not fit for purpose because they had cardinal defects and did not come with any medical equipment. This was completely unacceptable, and my government was determined to rectify this unhappy state of affairs,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo continued, “It is appropriate that the National Ambulance Service, established, in 2004, under the New Patriotic Party-led government of that outstanding Ghanaian statesman, the 2nd President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, is re-equipped, re-tooled and revamped under another NPP-led government, this time of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



The presentation of the 307 ambulances, the President said, means that “as against the scenario whereby one (1) ambulance served approximately five hundred and twenty-four thousand (524,000) people at the end of December 2016, today, we have a much-improved ratio of one ambulance serving approximately eighty-four thousand (84,000) people.”



