How Adu Safowaah’s faith in God helps her cope with pressure to get married

Actress and Guinness World Records contender, Regina Adu Safowaah has opened up about how she was coping with the pressure from her family and friends to get married.



The 33-year-old actress, who is currently attempting the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon, said that she was facing constant humiliation and frustration from her loved ones who wanted her to settle down.



Regina Adu Safowaah said that she admired her friends who were married with children and that she sometimes wondered why she was not in their shoes.



She said that she believed God had a plan and a purpose for her life and that she trusted in His timing. Adding that she was grateful for her faith, which kept her from harming herself.



"At my age, I have friends who are married with children, which I admire so much. I ask myself, why can't it be me? But God works in His own time.



"If not for the God I believe and trust so much in, I would probably have done something to myself.”



She said that she was not desperate to get married and that she was aware of the risks and uncertainties that marriage could bring.



"Maybe the man I will rush and go and marry is the one who is going to maltreat me. What if my husband dies three or five years after the marriage? God knows why I am not married now, and I give Him the respect and worship Him all the time,” she said.



She added that she was not distracted by the marriage pressure but was focused on her personal and professional goals.



Regina Adu Safowaah is currently attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest speech marathon, which she started on February 9, 2024, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



She would be speaking about topics that highlighted Ghana and Africa, such as culture, history, politics, and entertainment. She said that she was using English, French, and Twi as her languages



She would be following in the footsteps of other Ghanaian Guinness World Record attempters, such as Afua Asantewaa, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, Ace-Liam Nana Sam, and Dela Gomey.



