Entertainment of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

Hot FM's presenter calls on ATIC to remove sign post from Jubilee House entrance

The Accra Tourist Information Centre sign post

The Host of Hot 93.9 FM's political talk show "Dwene ho biom ", Boamah Darko Isaac has called on Accra Tourist Information Centre to remove their signpost from the entrance of the Jubilee House.



Boamah Darko Isaac expressed his discontentment at the position of the Accra Tourist Information Centre signpost, terming it as a shame to Ghana.



He explained that the Jubilee house is one of the most important places in the country and should be treated as such.



A signboard should not be anywhere near the Jubilee house as in the case of the United States of America's White house.



The host of "Dwene Ho Biom" called on the Accra Tourist Information Centre to remove their signpost with immediate effect as it diminishes the respect and importance of the Jubilee House.