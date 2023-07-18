Horrific murder of influencer sparks social media outcry and demand for justice

Entertainment of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

The shocking and horrific murder of Instagram influencer Augusta Osedion, popularly known as Austa XXO, by her wealthy boyfriend Killaboi, has triggered a wave of social media reactions.



The gruesome details surrounding the case, including the mutilation of her body, have sparked outrage and raised awareness about the devastating consequences of pain, betrayal, and violence within relationships.



Killaboi's chilling confessions on Instagram, where he admitted to the murder, quickly made headlines and became a trending topic on Twitter.



Users expressed their shock and disgust at the brutal nature of the crime, emphasising the need for justice to be served.



Many condemned the actions of Killaboi, highlighting the importance of addressing issues of domestic violence and toxic relationships.



The graphic nature of the murder, including the missing body parts of the victim, has deepened the shock and horror felt by social media users.



Many have called for a thorough investigation and a swift delivery of justice to ensure that no stone is left unturned in bringing the perpetrator to account for his actions.



The online discussions surrounding the incident have brought attention to the vulnerability of individuals in relationships and the urgent need for support systems and awareness campaigns.



Users have urged others to be vigilant and observant of warning signs in their own relationships or those of their loved ones.



