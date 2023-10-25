Hopeson Adorye, Alan Kyerematen, and other celebrities who treated Empress Gifty to a surprise birthday party

Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some high-profile personalities have been spotted at Empress Gifty’s birthday party which took place at a coded venue in Accra.



The gospel singer was treated to a surprise party by some selected individuals including politicians, showbiz, and media personalities.



Empress Gifty’s husband, Hopeson Adorye, presidential aspirant Alan Kyerematen, Tagoe Sisters, Andy Dosty, and others were present to celebrate the ‘Awieye pa’ crooner on her special day.



Gifty, who was ushered in while all the guests were seated screamed in astonishment and her excitement heightened upon spotting Mr. Alan Kyerematen in the crowd.



Beaming with smiles and utmost excitement, Empress Gifty hugged and interacted with Mr. Kyerematen for a moment before moving on to greet other guests.



In what looked like an ‘all-white’ affair, most of these individuals, including the celebrant rocked white attires to complement the celebration.



Taggoe Sisters also treated patrons to a performance.



Watch the video below





SB/BB