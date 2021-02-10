Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Home Sweet Home, 3 other most popular Ghanaian movies Kojo Dadson featured in

The late Kojo Dadson died on February 9, 2021

Those born in the late 2000s might not know this, but the late Kojo Dadson was a household name as far as local Ghanaian drama series is concerned.



In his active career days, the late Kojo Dadson paired up with the likes of Rama Brew, Kofi Bucknor, Akorfa Ejeani, Richard Kudovu (Daavi o Daavi), and Grace Nortey among others to bless our screens with back-to-back movie thrillers.



For instance, children and parents all alike were compelled to speed up their house chores as they could not afford to miss their favorite family series ‘Home Sweet Home’ which was usually aired on Fridays immediately after the evening news bulletin.



The late actor who mostly played the role of a disciplined father obviously cannot be forgotten and with nostalgia, we list some popular movies and series he has starred in below.



Home Sweet Home



'Home Sweet Home' which portrayed an everyday life of a typical Ghanaian home was shown in the early 2000s and went off screens in 2008.



In the movie, Rama Brew and the late Kojo Dadson were parents to John Apea and Evelyn Addo (Nina) who have now beautifully grown into adults.



Fast forward in 2019, Revele Studios, the production house in charge of the drama series announced a re-make of the movie with a more challenging script, old characters and new twists.







Sun City



Kojo Dadson played the role of a university lecturer in SunCity which was one of the most popular Ghanaian series which aired in the early 2000s.



Produced by Deltrac Media, the SunCity television series highlighted occurrences on Ghanaian university campuses.







Hotel St James



The late Kojo Dadson played a role in the popular Ghanaian series Hotel st James which aired in 2010.



Produced by Revele films, the popular series was acted in an Akan language but had English Subtitles.







Run Baby Run



The late veteran actor was cast for this award-winning movie and played the role of a father.



'Run Baby Run' is a Ghanaian action film directed by Emmanuel Apea who played the role of the late Kojo Dadson’s son.



Produced in 2008, the movie captures the emerging menace of drug trade in Ghana and its influence on family and society.



It tells the story of a young boy who decided to sell several kilos of cocaine that he found in his younger sister’s bag which was accidentally switched at a British airport.



