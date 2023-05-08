Holy Spirit scatters anyone that tries me – Yul Edochie's second wife

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Judy Austin, the second wife of popular actor, Yul Edochie, has shared how the Holy Spirit continually fights her battles, scattering anyone that plots evil against her.



Judy testified to being a major beneficiary of God’s unlimited blessings while declaring herself special and His number one.



She narrated how she has continued to enjoy God’s goodness from her tender age till this moment because she placed absolute faith in Him.



The actress,in a video titled: “IJELE. Judy Austin breaks silence. Shares her story”, posted on her hubby’s Facebook page,asked people to thank God on her behalf.



She said: “I really don’t know where to start from; God loves me so much. I know it might sound strange to a lot of people but God loves me so much.



“I don’t know if he loves people like he loves me. He loves me so much, you will not understand. They says it he that wears the shoes that knows exactly where it pinches. It’s only me that knows, just me.



“But God loves me so much. He has continued to fight my battles. I want the entire world, the whole universe to worship God with me because He has been awesome to me.



“I am a special child, I’m so special. From the time I was born, from my childhood, my youth, till I gave birth to all my kids even till this last baby; oh God! I have experience.



“I’ve experienced a lot of things in this life. I actually started experiencing it from a very tender age. But you know, one thing is consistent in my life, and that thing is God’s love.



“He has loved me all the way. Even when it seems like I won’t make it. Even when it seem like the trouble around me will swallow me whole, somehow, I pull through. Somehow, I’ll still be at the top. I don’t know how that happens but I don’t have to know because God works in mysterious ways.



“He has truly shown me that I am His number one. If I want to talk about what I’ve been through in my very tender life, like how old am I? If I really want to talk about my blessings, I don’t think we will go today.



“God has truly been awesome in my life. Anybody around me will tell you. Every prayer point, I’ve ever written down, God has answered every single one of them. And you know what, He can do it for you.



“If your faith is not one hundred percent in God, you won’t experience what I’m experiencing. I’m here today because I have one hundred percent faith in God Almighty, in Jesus Christ of Nazareth. He’s my one and only. I brag with my God.



“I brag with the Holy Spirit because He has done so much for me. He fights my battles as if I’m a princess, like I’m a queen. Like I don’t have to ever stress, I just sit down. Let them come, I’m with you.



“Anybody that tries with me, the Holy Spirit scatters them. How special can you be? This is the height of being special in God’s arm. I’m His number one, I am God’s number one. God I thank you.



“See just have one hundred percent faith in God and forget the rest, no matter what’s happening against you, it means nothing. They say one with God is majority. You don’t have to be with the world, people are wicked. They want you to die.



“So you don’t need people’s validation. Once you have God’s validation in your life, you’re good. If you’re with God, you’re with the majority. There’s nothing that you’ll lack.



“I put to bed when it seems as if it won’t happen. That is God! He came through for me, He made sure that I am fine. Jesus Christ of Nazareth made sure that I, Judy am fine.



“And then I came home with my baby. I came out and my baby came out. Go and ask around, so many people have died from this. But I go through this and I’m still bouncing, enjoying, laughing, and dancing every day. God loves me!!!”