Entertainment of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: Prince Kay-Takrama, Contributor

Hollywood actress, AJ Johnson visits Ghana

Adrienne-Joi Johnson and her business partner, Amadou, paid a visit to the FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital

The beginning of every year sets the tone of its run. Exactly five days into 2021, Adrienne-Joi Johnson and her business partner, Amadou are in Ghana to pay a visit to the FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital, in a perfectly timed expedition to extend the New Year cheer among over 20 children currently receiving care at the Hospital.



Johnson, who is an Ambassador of the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine, and her partner, arrived on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, and interacted with various pediatric patients at the Children’s Ward.



Welcoming the team to the Hospital, Associate Medical Director of FOCOS Orthopedic Hospital, Dr. Gerhard Ofori-Amankwah, commended A.J. Johnson for her continuous support for FOCOS through her annual visits and awareness creation activities.



Commenting on the objective of her visit, A.J. Johnson emphasized that it was necessary for the mental health of pediatric patients to feel loved and know that people are thinking about them. She mentioned that COVID has presented an opportunity to better educate people about the difficulties faced by spine patients.



She mentioned that due to the impact of COVID-19, most Americans would now have a different sensitivity to the plight of vulnerable children suffering from spine deformity in Ghana.



According to her, Americans are going to recognize that the idea people used to have about “Africa is so far away, spine problems don’t affect me” are changing because they are now presented with the fact that “there is something they have in common, pain, distress, depression and fear”.



A.J. Johnson and Amadou took time to interact with children at the Children’s Ward and in the classroom at the Hospital.



She expressed excitement meeting all 20 children currently at the hospital, especially those who have recovered after surgery, since her last visit in December 2019.