Hitting 1.6million YouTube views means my songs are very good to listen to – Emelia Brobbey brags

Entertainment of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Actress Emelia Brobbey has said that reaching 1.6 million viewers on youtube is an indication that she is doing well with the music.



According to her, this spurs her on to release more songs in the coming month for her believers and followers who are hungry for more of her songs.



Emelia Brobbey who made this known in an interview with Graphic Showbiz said “I have music videos to all the singles I have released and Makoma (featuring Kuami Eugene) hitting over 1.6 million views shows that I am doing well and I need to be appreciated. How many musicians get 1.6 million views for their videos in four months?”



She noted that as a new artiste, there will certainly be criticisms which she has always been ready for so criticisms on her songs were taken in good faith and were worked on.



Speaking on life as a celebrity, she indicated that it’s imperative that you work around getting multiple streams of income because focusing on just acting or music will spell doom for you.