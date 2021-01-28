Music of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Hiplife artiste KGee drops 'Kiss' off his debut album

Singer KGee

Ghanaian hiplife/afrobeat artiste KGee has released a new song titled “Kiss” off his debut album known as “Safari”.



The song features music group DopeNation and was produced by M.O.G.



Speaking on it, KGee said the Kiss song “switches up his flow to match this party rocker and is one of his favourites off the album.”



“I carefully chose this beat from among several banging beats but this one immediately shouted out and that’s why I selected it,” he added.



It may come as a surprise to many, that this is Kgee’s first debut album, as he has been releasing songs since 2001. The difference this time around is that he is releasing as a solo artiste rather than as part of a duo. KGee is one half of the Hiplife pioneering group KGPM.



In 2019, KGEE, real name Gad Mayne Panford, embarked on a solo journey, which saw him release powerful singles like “Encore”, “Play You”, “Dey by You” and “No Long Tin”, all of which did extremely well, charting on iTunes/Apple Music.



On his current album, he explains with excitement that he is looking to take listeners on a joyous journey through Africa, hence the album title Safari. This album is invariably imbued with a sense of maturity and “flyboy” braggadocio!



The 11 track album will exhibit some of KGee’s best work thus far.



The album opens with the intro “Safari”, a spoken word piece, which features Kemet Speaks and was produced by Gigzbeatz.



KGee introduces you to the cocktail party with a banger produced by B2 called “Bossu” featuring Medikal. The song’s bassline punches through your chest with a very catchy hook. Medikal never disappoints with his witty punchlines, adding even more value to the track.



To keep you on the dancefloor, “Indomie Chick” follows, produced by B2, features DopeNation, who are known for their heavy-hitting danceable beats, and they did not disappoint with this song. It is one of those party bangers you would be singing in your head for days!



“Crazy Over You” (produced by MOG) and “Addicted” (produced by Eddy Kay), feature the super-talented singer/songwriter Spicer Dabz, who, not surprisingly, is signed to Just Amazing Music (JAM) owned by KGee. As his name suggests, Spicer adds spice to any record he is featured on.



Dancers will immediately vibe to “Afro Gogo”, this fast-paced happy-sounding bass-thumping track produced by B2.



The tall list of heavyweights carries on with “Yes Sa” which features the beautiful vocals of Kelvyn Boy, also produced by the ‘tempo god’ Gigzbeatz. This song is guaranteed to flood radio stations.



JAM’s second artist, America’s Got Talent Semi-finalist Luigi, lends his silky smooth voice on this track called “Tonight”. Let’s just say you could make babies to this song easily.



“Dun Know” features one of Ghana’s finest rappers Gemini and newcomer Harmaboy. The three of them together on this joint are a match made in Ghana! Produced by Keezyonthebeat.



The album ends the way it starts – with a spoken-word outro “Safari II” again featuring Kemet Speaks (prod by Gigzbeat).



Overall, this album is the definition of a “body of work”. It is a feel-good album that is needed in this troubled world. It is plain to see that KGee did not rush the process, and was very tactical in his selection of beats, lyrics, and features. This is a must-have album.