Hiplife artiste C Burn drops mind-blowing track ‘Makoma’

play videoMusician C Burn

C Burn, a Ghanaian hiplife artiste based in the US has dropped his latest single dubbed ‘Makoma’.



The fast-rising artiste born Benjamin Aidoo already has to his credit, four lyrically solid songs which are already enjoying massive airplay in the United States and beyond.



C Burn who revealed to this reporter that he was inspired by seasoned musicians like Sarkodie, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, Kuami Eugene, Kofi Kinaata and Okyeame Kwame to pursue his dream as a musician, seeks to serve music lovers top-notch hiplife song with a touch of his own uniqueness.



As part of his agenda to entertain his fans, the promising music star’s latest release ‘Makoma’ practically blends Ghana’s own highlife genre and afrobeat to serve music enthusiasts with an entirely fresh perspective to hiplife music.



C Burn who is poised to contribute his bit to Ghana’s Music industry believes he could also take his place among the best music artistes to swoop international awards like the Grammys, Bet, etc in a few years to come.



Be among the first to enjoy ‘Makoma’ video below.





